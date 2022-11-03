Kerala to host 2022 Track Cycling Asia Cup

Last Thursday at 3:44 PM
One of the major cycling competitions, the Track Asia Cup-2022, will be held in Kerala from November 25 to November 28 at the nearby LNCPE outdoor velodrome. The event will include over 200 cyclists from over 25 Asian nations and will be held outside of Delhi for the first time in history.
Track Asia Cup Cycling 2022 will take place at the LNCPE's 333.333-meter concrete Velodrome and is authorised by the Asian Cycling Confederation and Cycling Federation of India. The Kerala Cycling Association stated in a release that "Due to the extreme heat, efforts are being taken to hold the matches under floodlights." The Track Asia Cup is also used to choose Asian nations for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
The highlight of this event will be the participation of cycling behemoths from China, Japan, Korea, and Kazakhstan, among others. In addition to these nations, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Indonesia will compete alongside India.
"The Track Asia Cup, a flagship event of the Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) has been awarded to India, which will showcase the exhibition of superlative competitive cycling extravaganza across Asia. The star cyclists, including the Olympic medallists will participate in various individual and team events," Cycling Association said.
According to Sudheesh Kumar S., the association's president and the event's organising secretary, a committee has been constituted under the direction of the chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, to ensure a smooth operation of the event.
"Track Asia Cup 2022 will play a crucial role in developing cycling as a major sport event in the state. With around 200 foreign sports players and officials coming to the state capital, there is no doubt that Kerala tourism will get a new revival," he said. Kerala is likely seeing a sporting event with more than 20 participating nations for the first time at this time.
