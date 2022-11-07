India finishes creditable second at U20 Asia Rugby Sevens

Today at 12:48 PM
The 2022 U20 Asia Rugby Sevens Championships were held in Uzbekistan on Sunday, with the Indian women's rugby team coming in second. They lost against UAE in the championship game, 0-31; but throughout the tournament were exceptional where they won three games in all against top teams.
The Indian ladies, who concluded their group play with three victories and a defeat, were no match for the UAE, which easily won the championship. Prior to losing to UAE 5-12, India had previously defeated Malaysia (29-10), Thailand (19-12), and Uzbekistan (28-5) in group-round matches.
With four tries each, Akansha Katkade and Arti Kumari stood out as India's top performers in the competition. The Indian men's team, on the other hand, came in fourth place after losing to Malaysia 12-26 in the third-place playoff. In the group stage, they had also fallen to the Malaysians.
The Indian men defeated Thailand (19-12) and Kyrgyzstan (48-0) in the competition, earning two victories.
It wasn't to be... but we bow out of the #ARSU20 tournament with our heads held high.— Rugby India (@RugbyIndia) November 6, 2022
This is only just the beginning of our journey. Onwards and upwards! 👊🇮🇳#RugbyIndia pic.twitter.com/LRanLHDOYj
