Visa trouble for Indian taekwondo team prior to World Championships in Mexico

A 20-person Indian Taekwondo team that is training for the Taekwondo World Championships 2022, which will be held in Mexico, is experiencing visa issues. Latika Bhandari tweeted for support from foreign minister, the minister of sports, the minister of law, Kiren Rijiju, and the prime minister.
Latika noted that the squad that is prepared to compete in the World Championships in Mexico has been unable to schedule a visa appointment at the Mexican embassy in Delhi for the last month in a tweet addressed to all ministers and the Ministry of External Affairs.
Latika won the bronze medal in the 2014 Asian Championships. She also earned a gold medal at the 2018 Fujairah Open, silver at the 2017 Commonwealth Taekwondo Championship, silver at the 2017 WTF World Taekwondo Championship, and bronze at the 2016 Israel Open.
21 Indian wrestlers who were scheduled to compete in the U-23 World Championship in Pontevedra recently had their visa requests refused by the Spanish Embassy on the grounds that they might not depart the country before their visas expire. Due to the absence of several notable individuals, including U-20 World Champion Antim Panghal, India was forced to field a weaker squad.
@EmbaMexInd A 20 member taekwondo team is preparing to participate at the world c’ship in Mexico from 13-20 Nov-22. We’ve trying to get visa appointment at the Mexican embassy in New Delhi frm last month. @DrSJaishankar @Anurag_Office @PMOIndia @narendramodi @MOS_MEA @KirenRijiju— Latika Bhandari (@latika_bhandari) November 7, 2022
