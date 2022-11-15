Mary Kom and PV Sindhu ten Olympians voted to IOA Athlete Commission

Today at 12:49 PM
Olympic medalists MC Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, and Gagan Narang are just a few of the ten illustrious athletes who were chosen on Monday to serve on the IOA Athletes Commission. Five men and the same number of women were chosen as all 10 members of the top body without any opposition.
The remaining six members of the chosen panel are winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan, table tennis player Sharath Kamal, women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, fencer Bhavani Devi, rower Bajrang Lal, and former shot putter Om Prakash Singh Karhana. They are all Olympians.
Umesh Sinha, who is also the returning officer for the future IOA elections, ruled that all ten candidates who submitted nominations for the same number of seats on the IOA Athletes Commission were elected without any opposition. The athlete's commission must have equal representation of male and female members under the IOA's newly adopted constitution, which was approved on November 10.
The 12-member IOA athletes commission is completed by shooter Abhinav Bindra, the first individual Olympic gold medalist for India, and Sardar Singh, a former captain of the Indian men's hockey team. Due to their membership in the equivalent organisations, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), respectively, the pair will have a place at the table and voting privileges.
Sardar Singh was appointed to the OCA Athletes Committee in 2019 for a four-year term, while Abhinav Bindra was appointed to the IOC Athletes Commission in 2018 for an eight-year tenure. The IOA Executive Council, which will be chosen on December 10, will include two members of the Athletes Commission, one male, and one female.
