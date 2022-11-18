IBSF Women's World Snooker Championship | India's Vidya Pillai finishes in second place

Today at 2:14 PM
Vidya Pillai, an Indian cueist, came in second place at the IBSF Snooker World Championship Women on Thursday in Antalya, Turkey. In the championship match, the 44-year-old lost to Wendy Jans of Belgium 3-4; the Indian had not lost a single match in the entire championship in Turkey.
Pillai, who entered the championship match without dropping a single match in the competition, struggled early on, losing the opening frame 19-63. The Indian, on the other hand, recovered strongly and took the following two frames. With the score tied at 4-4, the Belgian left no space for error in the following frame.
After that came the most competitive frame of the match, which Vidya Pillai won 64-52 to take a 3-2 lead. The Indian struggled as Wendy Jans triumphed in the final two frames to successfully defend her World Championship title with just one frame remaining.
Vidya Pillai's defeat made her just the second Indian woman to place second at the IBSF Women's Snooker World Championship. Amee Kamani had previously placed second to Wendy Jans in 2016 as well. Snooker world champions have never been women from India.
However, in the Masters division final, Wales' Darren Morgan defeated India's Manan Chandra. Chandra had won the opening frame of the final, 63-52, but things quickly turned worse for the Indian. He ultimately dropped 3-5.
