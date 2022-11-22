Mirabai Chanu to lead India at World Championships, Jeremy Lalrinnunga misses out

Today at 5:53 PM
The weightlifting World Championships in 2022 will be held without Jeremy Lalrinnunga since India will compete with a four-person team, led by Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu. Jeremy, who won the gold at the Commonwealth Games, had hurt himself during the competition and is out of tournament.
The 20-year-old Mizo weightlifter is still experiencing thigh and hamstring pain. Additionally, he had skipped the October Asian Championships.
"Jeremy is still recovering from the injury he suffered during the Commonwealth Games, so he will not play in these world championships," India head coach Vijay Sharma told PTI. "Many lifters from the CWG squad are nursing injuries, so we have selected the four lifters who are fit," Sharma added.
Sagar, who won silver in the Commonwealth Games and underwent surgery after sustaining an elbow injury during the Birmingham Games, will also be absent from the global competition, which runs from December 5 to December 16 in Bogota, Colombia. Mirabai Chanu, a former world champion, will compete for the first time since the August Commonwealth Games, when she took home her second gold and third medal.
Achinta Sheuli, the 73 kg Commonwealth Games winner, Bindyarani Devi, the silver medalist, and Gurdeep Singh round up the squad's four members. Sharma and the four lifters are in a strength and conditioning camp in St. Louis, Missouri, right now. Working with them is former weightlifter turned physical therapist and strength and conditioning coach Dr. Aaron Horschig.
Horschig has been advising Chanu since 2020. He was crucial in resolving her imbalance problem, which had an impact on her snatching technique. She has trained with Horschig on numerous occasions. On December 1, the Indian delegation will depart for Bogota. The 2024 Paris Olympics' first qualification competition is the World Championships. It is not a required event, though; it is an extra one.
A lifter must compulsorily compete in both the 2023 World Championships and the 2024 World Cup in order to qualify for the 2024 Olympics. In addition to the aforementioned requirements, the lifter must compete in three of the 2022 World Championships, 2023 Continental Championships, 2023 Grand Prix I, 2023 Grand Prix II, and 2024 Continental Championships.
Squad: Mirabai Chanu (49kg), Bindyrani Devi (59kg), Achinta Sheuli (73kg) and Gurdeep Singh (+109kg)
