Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand achieve another career-best in latest BWF rankings

Today at 4:05 PM
As per the latest BWF rankings, a few Indian players have made a move up. The most notable of all was the upward movement of the women's doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, who are the best-ranked female pair in India; and are the new world no. 21 team, moving up a spot.
They are undoubtedly the best women's team in India, after Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy stopped playing together a while back. Interestingly, the latter also gained a spot, to be world no. 26 for now. Another women's pair of Ashwini and Shikha too gained a spot to be world no.36. Meanwhile, the most significant jump came from the team of Rituparna/Swetaparna Panda, who jumped 21 spots, to be world no. 21.
No significant changes were seen in the men's singles, where the top 15 in the world have remained static. As for India, the likes of Sameer Verma (36), Kiran George (51), and Satish Kumar (82), gained a few places.
In the women's singles, Aakasrshi Kashyap continued to soar, as she moved to world no.38. Samiya Imad also gained three positions to be world no. 62. Also, there was another Indian entry in the top 100; Keyura Mopati moved up two spots to be world no.99.
Unfortunately, the ace pair of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun went down two positions to world no. 23. In the mixed doubles, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto are still the best-ranked Indians at 24th position.
➡️ WD pair Treesa / Gayatri achieve their new career-high ranking. 💥— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) November 22, 2022
Checkout this week's ranking updates 🏸#BWFWorldRankings#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/Piuesmuuw5
