Prime Volleyball League 2023 to begin on February 4th, eight teams to participate

Today at 3:59 PM
The Prime Volleyball League 2023 will begin on February 4 and will be spread between Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi. The eight teams are Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Mumbai Meteors, and Kolkata Thunderbolts.
The eight teams competing in the second Prime Volleyball League are Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Mumbai Meteors, and Kolkata Thunderbolts (PVL). This year, the Mumbai Meteors will compete in their first tournament.
During the league stages, each team will play seven other teams in a single round-robin format, with the top four teams qualifying for the volleyball league semi-finals. The date of championship game will be held in Kochi.
Due to COVID-19, the inaugural PVL tournament, which included seven teams, was held indoors at Hyderabad's Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. In the PVL 2022 championship game, Kolkata Thunderbolts triumphed against Ahmedabad Defenders to win the first championship.
Vinit Kumar and Shon T John, two highly regarded volleyball players from India, together with Luis Antonio Arias from Venezuela, Henry Bell Cisnero from Cuba, and Olympic gold medalist David Lee from the USA were some of the season's main draws.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.