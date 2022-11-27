PT Usha set to become IOA president unopposed, will be first woman to do so

Today at 7:15 PM
India's legendary sprinter PT Usha is set to become the country's first woman president of the Indian Olympic Association, that too unopposed. The four-time Asian Games gold medalist emerged as the only candidate for the IOA top post for the December 10 elections to be held in New Delhi.
The 58-year-old sprinter, who finished fourth at the 1984 Olympics in the 400m hurdles final, filed her nomination papers on Sunday, along with 14 others from her team for other posts. And with this, the deadline to file the nomination papers also ended on Sunday. Interestingly, IOA elections returning officer Umesh Sinha did not get any nominations on Friday and Saturday.
Meanwhile, there will be contests for the post of vice president (female), and also the joint secretary (female). Also, there were 12 candidates in the fray for four executive council members. These polls on December 10 will be held to elect one president, one senior vice-president, two vice-presidents (one male and one female), one treasurer, two joint secretaries (one male and one female), six other Executive Council members, out of which two (one male and one female) shall be from the elected SOMs.
The Two members of the Executive Council (one male and one female) will be the Athletes' Commission representatives, as per a media report.
