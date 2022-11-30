More Options

India win impressive 34 medals at Wheelchair and Amputee World Games

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 4:25 PM

A total of 34 medals were won by India in the 2022 International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports (IWAS) World Games in Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal, led by Paralympic medalists Yogesh Khatuniya, Nishad Kumar, and Praveen Kumar. India won a total of 13 gold, 12 silver, and 9 bronze medals.

Here is the entire list of medalists:

Gold

Neeraj Yadav - Javelin F55

Neeraj Yadav - Discus F55

Navdeep - Javelin F41

Praveen Kumar - High Jump T44

Praveen Kumar - 100m T44

Shreyansh Trivedi - 100m T37

Gopal Singh - Javelin F54

Jayanti Behera - 200m T47

Jayanti Behera - 400m T47

Yogesh Kathuniya - Discus F56

Yogesh Kathuniya - Shotput F56

Ajeet Singh - Javelin F46

Silver

Shweta Sharma - Shotput F55

Nishad Kumar - High Jump T47

Arvind- Shotput F35

Jayanti Behera - 100m T47

Vinay Kumar Lal - 100m T44

Ravi Rongali - Shotput F40

Shreyansh Trivedi - 200m T37

Vinay Kumar Lal - 200m T44

Ravi Rongali - Javelin F40

Bhagyashri Madha Jadhav - Shotput F34 TOPS Athlete

Praveen Kumar - Long Jump T44

Rahul Sharma - 400m T35

Bronze

Vinay Kumar Lal - 400m T44

Keerthi Chauhan - 100m T47

Shweta Sharma - Javelin F55

Boby - Javelin F37

Boby - Discus F37

Venu Vinukoti- Discus F56

Lokeshwari Kudumula - Discus F37

Abhijit Appasahe Patil - Shotput F56

Jitender - Discus F37, 400m T36 

Nimisha C.S. - Long Jump T46

