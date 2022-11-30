India win impressive 34 medals at Wheelchair and Amputee World Games

A total of 34 medals were won by India in the 2022 International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports (IWAS) World Games in Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal, led by Paralympic medalists Yogesh Khatuniya, Nishad Kumar, and Praveen Kumar. India won a total of 13 gold, 12 silver, and 9 bronze medals.

Here is the entire list of medalists: Gold Neeraj Yadav - Javelin F55 Neeraj Yadav - Discus F55 Navdeep - Javelin F41 Praveen Kumar - High Jump T44 Praveen Kumar - 100m T44 Shreyansh Trivedi - 100m T37 Gopal Singh - Javelin F54 Jayanti Behera - 200m T47 Jayanti Behera - 400m T47 Yogesh Kathuniya - Discus F56 Yogesh Kathuniya - Shotput F56 Ajeet Singh - Javelin F46 Silver Shweta Sharma - Shotput F55 Nishad Kumar - High Jump T47 Arvind- Shotput F35 Jayanti Behera - 100m T47 Vinay Kumar Lal - 100m T44 Ravi Rongali - Shotput F40 Shreyansh Trivedi - 200m T37 Vinay Kumar Lal - 200m T44 Ravi Rongali - Javelin F40 Bhagyashri Madha Jadhav - Shotput F34 TOPS Athlete Praveen Kumar - Long Jump T44 Rahul Sharma - 400m T35 Bronze Vinay Kumar Lal - 400m T44 Keerthi Chauhan - 100m T47 Shweta Sharma - Javelin F55 Boby - Javelin F37 Boby - Discus F37 Venu Vinukoti- Discus F56 Lokeshwari Kudumula - Discus F37 Abhijit Appasahe Patil - Shotput F56 Jitender - Discus F37, 400m T36 Nimisha C.S. - Long Jump T46