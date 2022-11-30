India win impressive 34 medals at Wheelchair and Amputee World Games

Today at 4:25 PM
A total of 34 medals were won by India in the 2022 International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports (IWAS) World Games in Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal, led by Paralympic medalists Yogesh Khatuniya, Nishad Kumar, and Praveen Kumar. India won a total of 13 gold, 12 silver, and 9 bronze medals.
Here is the entire list of medalists:
Gold
Neeraj Yadav - Javelin F55
Neeraj Yadav - Discus F55
Navdeep - Javelin F41
Praveen Kumar - High Jump T44
Praveen Kumar - 100m T44
Shreyansh Trivedi - 100m T37
Gopal Singh - Javelin F54
Jayanti Behera - 200m T47
Jayanti Behera - 400m T47
Yogesh Kathuniya - Discus F56
Yogesh Kathuniya - Shotput F56
Ajeet Singh - Javelin F46
Silver
Shweta Sharma - Shotput F55
Nishad Kumar - High Jump T47
Arvind- Shotput F35
Jayanti Behera - 100m T47
Vinay Kumar Lal - 100m T44
Ravi Rongali - Shotput F40
Shreyansh Trivedi - 200m T37
Vinay Kumar Lal - 200m T44
Ravi Rongali - Javelin F40
Bhagyashri Madha Jadhav - Shotput F34 TOPS Athlete
Praveen Kumar - Long Jump T44
Rahul Sharma - 400m T35
Bronze
Vinay Kumar Lal - 400m T44
Keerthi Chauhan - 100m T47
Shweta Sharma - Javelin F55
Boby - Javelin F37
Boby - Discus F37
Venu Vinukoti- Discus F56
Lokeshwari Kudumula - Discus F37
Abhijit Appasahe Patil - Shotput F56
Jitender - Discus F37, 400m T36
Nimisha C.S. - Long Jump T46
