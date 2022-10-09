Asian Weightlifting Championships 2022 | Harshada Garud settles for bronze medal, lifts combined weight of 152 kg

Yesterday at 6:31 PM
Young Indian weightlifter Harshada Garud was far from her best effort but still ended up winning a bronze medal in the women's 45kg event at the Asian Weightlifting Championship. The 18-year-old claimed the bronze medal with a combined effort of 152kg (68kg+84kg) in the non-Olympic category.
Interestingly, Harshada was five kg short of the weight she had achieved at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship in July, where she won the gold. The youngster, prior to this, had made history, when she became the first Indian woman weightlifter to win a gold IWF Junior World Championships.
Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift in continental and World Championships. But, just one medal for total lift is awarded in the Olympics. Khong My Phuong of Vietnam clinched the gold with an effort of 166kg (78kg+88kg) while Indonesia's Siti Nafisatul Hariroh 162kg (71kg +91kg) took home the silver. India has fielded a 13-member squad for the tournament.
