The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced on Saturday that the National Games 2023 will take place in Goa in October of that year. To prevent conflicts with significant international events, like the Olympics and Asian Games, the dates for the 37th National Games will be decided later.
According to IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta, "The date of the 37th National Games will be selected keeping in view the dates of the 19th Asian Games, which will be held from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China, next year."
The 36th National Games, which were previously slated for 2016, were hosted in Goa while the 35th edition was conducted in Kerala in 2015.
The major event, however, was relocated to Gujarat earlier this year after being delayed again and further because to COVID-19. The National Games are now taking place. Goa will be organizing the National Games for the first time this year.
Athletes from India's several states and Union Territories contest for medals in the National Games, a multi-sport event with Olympic-style roots. The current National Games include more than 7,000 competitors competing in over 30 sports, including non-Olympic ones.
Finding athletes with the potential to serve the nation at the Olympics is the goal of the National Games. Over the years, the National Games have included notable Indian athletes including Neeraj Chopra, PT Usha, Dipa Karmakar, and Sajan Prakash.
In undivided India, Lahore hosted the inaugural National Games in 1924. Six Gujarati cities—Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar—are hosting the current Games.
