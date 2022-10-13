Tulika Maan exits World Judo Championships in second round

Wakaba Tomita, who won the silver medal at the 2021 World Championships, defeated Tulika Maan despite competing with a hurt knee. To win, the Japanese judoka achieved an ippon. With Wakaba Tomita's semifinal loss against Beatriz Souza of Brazil, Tulika Maan, 24, was also eliminated from consideration for the repechage.

The single Indian participant at the 2022 World Judo Championships was Tulika Maan. She was ranked 92 in the world when she entered the competition. The World Judo Championships in 2022 will serve as a quota event for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

While Sunibala Devi, who is rated 100 in the women's 63kg division, also met the requirements to compete in Tashkent, she opted not to do so since the competition dates conflicted with Gujarat's National Games.

Tulika Maan suffered a left knee injury earlier in August, yet she still managed to earn a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games. When she slipped earlier this month while competing in the National Games, the harm was exacerbated. Her left leg's ACL (anterior cruciate ligament), MCL (medial collateral ligament), and meniscus have all been recommended for surgery.