Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting | Akanksha Vyavahare sets new national record in 40kg category

Akanksha Vyavahare, a weightlifter from Maharashtra, set new national records on Friday at the second phase of the Khelo India National Ranking Women's Weightlifting event. In all three scores—Snatch, Clean & Jerk, and Total—the weightlifter, who is also a participant in TOPS, has produced NRs.
By lifting 60 kg, Akanksha surpassed her previous Snatch national record. She registered a total lift of 131 kg while registering 71 kg in the Clean & Jerk. She participated in the Youth Girls' 40 kg division.
Mirabai Chanu, who won silver in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, was present at the opening ceremony earlier in the day.
Mirabai said, “The leagues are very important as many girls are coming across and representing different States and UTs of India. The exposure being provided will very beneficial for all girls in the coming future.” When asked about the significance of the Khelo India women's leagues.
“This is a big platform, especially for the young generation and the new crop of weightlifters who have just started. Many of the girls are doing very well. This will show up in the coming years for India as to who will be doing the nation proud in weightlifting," the National Games 2022 gold medalist added.
In the first phase of the Khelo India Weightlifting competition earlier this year in Himachal Pradesh, Mirabai took home the gold medal.
