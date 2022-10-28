Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting | Akanksha Vyavahare sets new national record in 40kg category

By lifting 60 kg, Akanksha surpassed her previous Snatch national record. She registered a total lift of 131 kg while registering 71 kg in the Clean & Jerk. She participated in the Youth Girls' 40 kg division.

Mirabai said, “The leagues are very important as many girls are coming across and representing different States and UTs of India. The exposure being provided will very beneficial for all girls in the coming future.” When asked about the significance of the Khelo India women's leagues.

“This is a big platform, especially for the young generation and the new crop of weightlifters who have just started. Many of the girls are doing very well. This will show up in the coming years for India as to who will be doing the nation proud in weightlifting," the National Games 2022 gold medalist added.