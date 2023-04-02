India face uphill task at Women’s Softball Asia Cup 2023
(Twitter)
Team India will be seen in action at the Women’s Softball Asia Cup 2023 which is scheduled to take place from April 2 to 8 in Incheon, South Korea. This championship will be the last qualifying tournament for the XVII WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup, which will be held in Europe next year.
Only the top three teams from the Asia Cup will make it to the World Cup. India is ranked 53rd in the world, while Japan is ranked 2nd, Taipei 3rd, and China 13th. India will play their first match against Taipei on the opening day, and then play China on the same day. The matches will be played in a round-robin format with the top four teams making it to the semis.
Where to Watch
The live streaming of the Women’s Softball Asia Cup 2023 matches will be available in India on Game Time.
Schedule
April 2
India vs Chinese Taipei - 7:30 AM IST
India vs China - 12:00 PM IST
April 3
India vs Singapore - 10:00 AM IST
April 4
India vs Japan - 5:30 am IST
India vs Korea - 10:00 AM IST
April 5
India vs Philippines - 7:30 AM IST
India vs Hong Kong - 12:00 PM IST
April 6
India vs Thailand - 5:30 AM IST