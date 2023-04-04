More Options

WATCH, IPL | Virat Kohli breaks out in uncontrollable laughter when confronted with RCB's WPL failure

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Captains of RCB's men's and women's franchises Smriti Mandhana and Virat Kohli

Failures are inevitable in sports and the greatest often have the humility to accept them and have a sense of humour about them. Virat Kohli, when asked if the WPL RCB franchise was following in the men's footsteps, decided to sportingly laugh at the matter in a hilarious interaction with Mr Nags.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have built up a unique reputation for themselves over the years as a team with nearly unparalleled fan support and superstars in its squad and yet it is one of the few franchises never to win an Indian Premier League season so far. Having been led by the likes of Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Virat Kohli and now Faf du Plessis, the franchise has made it to the final thrice only to end up losing in the summit clash. The side holds several records in the tournament as well, be it Chris Gayle's highest-ever individual score in T20 history or the highest-ever team total in IPL history with 263/5. Nevertheless, the fans' repeated chants every year of 'E saala cup namde [This time we will lift the cup]have made the franchise endure great mockery over the years and in a recent interaction with Mr Nags, Virat Kohli chose to look at the funny side of things.

The former RCB skipper was the guest in the Royal Challengers Bangalore's podcast RCB Insider hosted by Mr Nags and the 34-year-old was enquired by the comedian about a Smriti Mandhana quote. The host pointed out how Mandhana, the captain of RCB in the newly inaugurated Women's Premier League, had revealed she wanted to follow in the footsteps of Kohli as RCB's leader. However, the franchise only managed two wins in its eight games, thereby prompting Mr Nags to comment she was headed in the right direction to fulfil her ambitions, thus highlighting the men's team's failures as well over the years.

Kohli could not help but burst out in laughter at the remark, albeit he did recover to label RCB a big franchise owing to the huge fanbase they have and briefly mentioned the pressure it brings along with.

