WATCH, IPL | Virat Kohli breaks out in uncontrollable laughter when confronted with RCB's WPL failure

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have built up a unique reputation for themselves over the years as a team with nearly unparalleled fan support and superstars in its squad and yet it is one of the few franchises never to win an Indian Premier League season so far. Having been led by the likes of Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Virat Kohli and now Faf du Plessis, the franchise has made it to the final thrice only to end up losing in the summit clash. The side holds several records in the tournament as well, be it Chris Gayle's highest-ever individual score in T20 history or the highest-ever team total in IPL history with 263/5. Nevertheless, the fans' repeated chants every year of 'E saala cup namde [This time we will lift the cup]' have made the franchise endure great mockery over the years and in a recent interaction with Mr Nags, Virat Kohli chose to look at the funny side of things.