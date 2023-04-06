Punjab government brings millets in menu for all centres of State Institute of Sports

In a new move, the Punjab government has introduced millets to the menu for all the players in the state, playing across all centres of the Punjab State Institute of Sports, which will provide them with a balanced and nutritious diet. “Millets will be provided thrice a week in the form of Ragi porridge (Dalia), mixed millet chapatis and Bajra-Dal Khichdi. Trainees will be made aware of the benefits of the consumption of millet through online and offline classes periodically,” Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said on Wednesday.