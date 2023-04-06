Punjab government brings millets in menu for all centres of State Institute of Sports
(Hockey India)
According to Punjab's sporting Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, millets have been added to the menu at all of the state's sporting facilities.
In a new move, the Punjab government has introduced millets to the menu for all the players in the state, playing across all centres of the Punjab State Institute of Sports, which will provide them with a balanced and nutritious diet. “Millets will be provided thrice a week in the form of Ragi porridge (Dalia), mixed millet chapatis and Bajra-Dal Khichdi. Trainees will be made aware of the benefits of the consumption of millet through online and offline classes periodically,” Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said on Wednesday.
He went on to say that the move has come as a part of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s motto of a healthy and prosperous Punjab. Principal Secretary, the Sports Department, Rakhee Gupta Bhandari said the department has made full preparations to implement this new initiative. Meanwhile, 2023 has been declared the International Year of Millets by the United Nations. Trainees are being made aware of the benefits of coarse grains, including millets, in their diet, she said.