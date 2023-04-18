2023 Laureus World Sports Awards to take place on May 8 in Paris

The guest list for this year's event will be revealed soon and will feature many of the notable athletes nominated by the international sports media for the Laureus Award categories. The 2022 FIFA World Cup champion and Paris resident Lionel Messi, who is vying for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award alongside colleague Kylian Mbappé of Paris St. Germain, will be of local interest.

Rafael Nadal, who won a historic 14th French Open championship in Paris last May and now leads the all-time list of men's Grand Slam winners with 22 trophies, will compete for the same trophy. Iga also won at Roland Garros in 2022, and she added a victory at the US Open to her resume to receive a nomination for Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year.

Along with Messi's Argentina, the France men's rugby team has been nominated in the Laureus Team of the Year category for their exploits in completing the Grand Slam and winning the six-nations in 2022. The 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards will take place in Paris with the 2024 summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, this year's Rugby World Cup, and other major sporting events.

Sebastian Coe, a former head of the organising committee for the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games and a member of the Laureus World Sports Academy, said:"I saw in 2012 the incredible impact the Olympic Games has on its host city. It's about far more than elite competition, the change can be societal and it lasts long after the medals are handed out."

"In London, that cycle began in earnest with the Laureus World Sports Awards, the greatest celebration of sport we have. With the Rugby World Cup and then the Olympics, Paris is about to become the centre of the sporting world. There's no better way to begin than with the Laureus Awards. As a member of the Laureus World Sports Academy, I'm looking forward to celebrating the best of sport in Paris on May 8."

The Laureus Sport for Good Award, which acknowledges an individual or institution that has significantly contributed to altering the lives of children and young people through sport, will be presented at the awards ceremony honouring the most memorable athletic accomplishments of 2022.

Due to the global travel limitations brought on by the pandemic, Laureus will switch back to the actual event format in 2021 and 2022 following 'virtual' presentations. The in-person awards will honour the accomplishments of the previous year in a ceremony that exemplifies the distinction and elegance for which Laureus - and Paris - are known.

Among the many athletes and teams who were nominated for Laureus Awards are Steph Curry, Mondo Duplantis, Max Verstappen (Sportsman), Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Katie Ledecky, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (Sportswoman), the England women's football team, Real Madrid, Golden State Warriors (team), Carlos Alcaraz, Scottie Scheffler, Elena Rybakina (breakthrough) and Christian Eriksen, Tiger Woods and Annemiek van Vleuten (comeback).

The 71 members of the Laureus World Sports Academy, living sports icons who celebrate today's top athletes, serve as the ultimate sports jury and choose the winners of the Laureus World Sports Awards.