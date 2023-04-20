WATCH | UK woman of Indian descent runs marathon in a saree, video goes viral
A UK-based woman of Indian descent recently ran a marathon in Manchester, England, in a traditional Sambalpur saree, and a video of hers has gone viral on the internet. In her vibrant saree and trainers, Madhusmita Jena, 41, ran over 42 kilometers in four hours and 50 minutes on Sunday.
Since then, her accomplishment has been celebrated on social media. Friends of India Society International UK, tweeted, "Madhusmita Jena, an Indian living in Manchester, UK, comfortably runs the Manchester Marathon 2023 in a lovely Sambalpuri Saree. While proudly showcasing her Indian heritage, she also presents an inviting perspective on the quintessential #Indian attire,” While proudly exhibiting her Indian ancestry, she also gives a welcoming take on the iconic #Indian clothing.
Jena adores running marathons and has throughout the years finished various races all around the world. Her decision to wear an Indian-inspired outfit in Manchester to promote Indian culture and encourage people to start jogging is still making news. "Imagine how fast she would run in normal marathon clothes. Well done," noted another Twitter user.
Madhusmita Jena, an Indian living in Manchester, UK, comfortably runs Manchester marathon 2023 in a lovely Sambalpuri Saree— 🇬🇧FISIUK 🇮🇳(Friends of India Soc Intl UK) (@FISI_UK) April 17, 2023
While proudly showcasing her Indian heritage, she also presents an inviting perspective on the quintessential #Indian attire@HCI_London @iglobal_news pic.twitter.com/Thp9gkhWRz