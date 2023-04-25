Pankaj Singh appointed head of Cycling Federation of India

On Sunday, Sudeesh Kumar of Kerala won the position of treasurer, while Maninder Pal Singh was chosen for a second term as secretary general. The AGM was attended by 26 CFI-affiliated states and boards.

Two representatives from each of the following states were elected to the executive council: Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Kerala, and Telangana. Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Bihar, Tamilnadu, Orissa, Himachal Pradesh, and Andaman & Nicobar each elected one representative.

Pankaj Singh thanked each participant for their assistance. "I will ensure that not only cyclists but sportspersons of India get the best facilities and will focus on grassroots program," he said.

"I have more work to be done on my part. Cycling is the most popular sport but we have to develop it to the elite level. We have to shift focus on the players at grass root level from where we can get the best talent, we have to nurture them carefully and can win medals at the international level."