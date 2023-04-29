IPL 2023, PBKS vs LSG | Who said what ft. Marcus Stoinis, KL Rahul

Don't think there are any serious concerns (about the bowling attack) because they had thrice defended scores in tough conditions," opined Jaffer in the post-match press conference. "Be it against Mumbai or Rajasthan, even in the earlier Kolkata game. The bowling unit has always performed for us this season. Today was one of those days when everything clicked for the opposition and we were a bit clueless. Our bowlers will come back strong.Perhaps we could have gone to Plan B a bit more. Like using the slower balls a lot more and using the longer boundary consistently. They (LSG) did this a lot more effectively and it worked for them. But again, most of their shots were clearing the boundary quite easily, so we have to give them credit for that.

Wasim Jaffer