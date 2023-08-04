IPL | RCB appoint Andy Flower as new head coach after disappointing 2023 season
Andy Flower's appointment was made official by a social media post from RCB|
Renowned coach Andy Flower is set to undertake his latest project at Royal Challengers Bangalore after being appointed the head coach on Friday. The Zimbabwean would be hoping to overturn the team's fortune after they failed to make the playoffs under Sanjay Banagr and Mike Hesson in 2023.
After two successful years at Lucknow Super Giants to kickstart the franchise's journey, Andy Flower is slated to take over a heritage IPL team in the form of Royal Challengers Bangalore beginning IPL 2024. The appointment came in the wake of reports that the Red and Gold brigade had not offered contract extensions to former head coach Sanjay Bangar and director of cricket Mike Hesson after the side finished sixth in the standings in IPL 2023.
Flower has tasted success in T20 leagues all around the world, having won the title as head coach with Multan Sultans in PSL, Gulf Giants in ILT20, and the Trent Rockets in The Hundred (Men's). The ICC Hall of Famer has previously worked with RCB skipper Faf du Plessis as well in the Caribbean Premier League for the St. Lucia Kings, a team Flower has previously led to the final twice. The 55-year-old had also helped England to their first-ever World Cup with a triumph in the World T20 in 2010 and most recently linked up with Australia as a consultant for Ashes 2023.
"I recognise the work put in by Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar, who are two coaches I respect. I'm particularly excited to be reunited with Faf. We have worked very well together in the past I look forward to forging our partnership and relationship into something bigger and better," Flower was quoted saying in an RCB statement.
Bangalore would be hoping Flower delivers to the city their first IPL title, with the side having made it to the summit clash three times since 2008 but without any success. His first task at the helm would be to supervise an overhaul of coaching staff if deemed necessary followed by planning for the auction next year.