IPL | RCB appoint Andy Flower as new head coach after disappointing 2023 season

Flower has tasted success in T20 leagues all around the world, having won the title as head coach with Multan Sultans in PSL, Gulf Giants in ILT20, and the Trent Rockets in The Hundred (Men's). The ICC Hall of Famer has previously worked with RCB skipper Faf du Plessis as well in the Caribbean Premier League for the St. Lucia Kings, a team Flower has previously led to the final twice. The 55-year-old had also helped England to their first-ever World Cup with a triumph in the World T20 in 2010 and most recently linked up with Australia as a consultant for Ashes 2023.