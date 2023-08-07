Despite not fulfilling selection criteria, Dipa Karmakar could go to Asian Games 2022

Dipa, on the other hand, won the Bhubaneswar trials on July 11 and 12, was a member of the first team given to the Asian Games organisers before the deadline on July 15, but was subsequently dropped for failing to meet the ministry's requirements. “Dipa has changed the face of Indian gymnastics. She has not been competing for the last few years because of injuries and a doping suspension but we need to consider that she has topped the trials.