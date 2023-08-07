Despite not fulfilling selection criteria, Dipa Karmakar could go to Asian Games 2022
Following a plea to the Sports Ministry by the Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI) to evaluate her case despite not fulfilling the selection criteria provided by the government, star Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar is likely to be included in the Indian delegation for the Asian Games.
Due to her failure to meet the requirements set forth by the ministry, Dipa was removed from the final list of women's gymnastics squad members for the forthcoming Hangzhou Asian Games, which begin on September 23. The Sports Ministry’s selection criteria states that, “In individual events during the last 12 months prior to the commencement of the event (Asian Games), the performance of the sportspersons should not be less than the performance achieved by the eighth position holder of the 2018 Asian Games in measurable sports."
Dipa, on the other hand, won the Bhubaneswar trials on July 11 and 12, was a member of the first team given to the Asian Games organisers before the deadline on July 15, but was subsequently dropped for failing to meet the ministry's requirements. “Dipa has changed the face of Indian gymnastics. She has not been competing for the last few years because of injuries and a doping suspension but we need to consider that she has topped the trials.
A disappointed Dipa then approached the ministry for relaxation and even the Gymnastics Federation of India had shot off a request letter to Sports Authority of India to consider her case," GFI selection committee chairman Ashok Sahoo told PTI.
After having surgery to repair her torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in 2017, Dipa was unable to compete in major events and was therefore forced to skip the Stuttgart World Championships in 2019. Due to an injury and the postponement of the Asian Championships, Dipa also did not attend the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
A positive drug test resulted in a 21-month suspension that ended on July 10 of this year for the gymnast. “We have written to SAI (Sports Authority of India) to consider Dipa’s case and she is likely to be given relaxation. We are pretty positive about it," he added. “The football teams have also been given relaxation and so Dipa too should be considered and we have received positive response from SAI. She is likely to cleared this week," said Sahoo.