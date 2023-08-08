WI vs IND | Twitter in awe of scintillating SKY showering magic to hand India breezy 7-wicket victory

West Indies won the toss and chose to bat first in the third T20I but opted for a more conservative approach in the powerplay as Kyle Mayers and Brandon King preserved their wickets to make the score read 38/0 at the end of six overs. The former eventually departed for a 20-ball 25 in the eighth over while the incoming Johnson Charles struggled to get going, managing just 12 runs in 14 deliveries to leave the hosts reeling at 75/2 after 11 overs. The responsibility once again fell upon the in-form Nicholas Pooran to prove his team the impetus and the wicket-keeper batter did so with aplomb, striking two boundaries and a maximum in what was shaping to be another game-changing innings. However, Kuldeep Yadav halted his rampage for a meagre 20 and four balls later dismissed King for a run-a-ball 42, thus ending with remarkable figures of 3/28. With a tall order in front of him, Rovman Powell played a true captain's knock for the Maroon Brigade as he rescued the side from 106/4 after 15 overs to eventually help them post 159 on the board, ending unbeaten on 40 at an astounding strike rate of 210.52.