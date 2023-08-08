WI vs IND | Twitter in awe of scintillating SKY showering magic to hand India breezy 7-wicket victory
Suryakumar Yadav was at his breathtaking best on Tuesday to lead India to a comfortable victory|
ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty
India made a high-pressure encounter at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday look like a walk in the park by chasing down the target of 160 with ease. The visitors rode on the back of explosive knocks from Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma to keep the series alive by making it 2-1.
West Indies won the toss and chose to bat first in the third T20I but opted for a more conservative approach in the powerplay as Kyle Mayers and Brandon King preserved their wickets to make the score read 38/0 at the end of six overs. The former eventually departed for a 20-ball 25 in the eighth over while the incoming Johnson Charles struggled to get going, managing just 12 runs in 14 deliveries to leave the hosts reeling at 75/2 after 11 overs. The responsibility once again fell upon the in-form Nicholas Pooran to prove his team the impetus and the wicket-keeper batter did so with aplomb, striking two boundaries and a maximum in what was shaping to be another game-changing innings. However, Kuldeep Yadav halted his rampage for a meagre 20 and four balls later dismissed King for a run-a-ball 42, thus ending with remarkable figures of 3/28. With a tall order in front of him, Rovman Powell played a true captain's knock for the Maroon Brigade as he rescued the side from 106/4 after 15 overs to eventually help them post 159 on the board, ending unbeaten on 40 at an astounding strike rate of 210.52.
In response, debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to replicate his success in the Tests as he lasted just two balls while Shubman Gill's struggle continued with a score of six. Nevertheless, the Mumbai Indians duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma recreated their IPL success, this time donning the Indian blue, with a stunning match-winning partnership of 87 runs. The former ensured he lived up to his billing as the world's top-ranked T20I batter with a breathtaking 83 from just 44 balls, lacing his knock with 10 boundaries and four sixes. By the time he departed, the ask was down to a meagre 39 off 44 balls, allowing Varma to play some shots of his own. The youngster became the first Indian batter to cross 30 in all of his first three T20I innings and ended one short of a second T20I half-century as skipper Hardik Pandya struck the winning runs by clearing the fence with a massive strike, handing the side victory with 13 balls to spare.
Great win!
India won the match by 7 wickets.— KAPIL DEV TAMRAKAR 🇮🇳🚀𝕏 (@kapildevtamkr) August 8, 2023
Unbelievable innings by Sky . Scored 83 runs in just 43 balls. Also Great49 runs by Tilak . #Kuldeep took 3 wicke
Indian is now 1-2 in this series.
India Needs to win Rest two matches ,to win this series#IndvsWi #TilakVarma #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/iRErtESetN
That's how we bounce back!
Finally won a game against Windies in this series.— Mathurji (@Mathurji_0) August 8, 2023
All Indian fans rn:#WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/cFoK4aNYHz
Brilliant!
Thanks to Suryakumar Yadav's explosive innings of 83! And a firm 49 not out of Tilak Varma! The most impressive Indian batsman in the series so far 😍🤩❤️ India won the match by 7 wickets. 👏 Kuldeep Yadav was magical too with his 3 wickets! #INDvWI #INDvsWI #Cricket pic.twitter.com/z3da7EBzlM— Shradha Tiwari (@KohliDiFan) August 8, 2023
Who talks about Tilak?
This new indian t20 team is all about sky. Sky has scored in all the matches India had won— Rishabh (@goelrishabh53) August 8, 2023
Yes!
Hardik Pandya should have let Tilak Varma score his half-century.#WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/4bllByknYB— 𝐒𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡 𝕩 (@sojaoSid) August 8, 2023
It was not needed by Pandya!
2 runs needed to win and Tilak Varma on 49*— 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵🥂 (@rushiii_12) August 8, 2023
But this chapri dandya hit 6 and finish the match but don't get chance to Tilak Varma for his 50 😌
This zandya not a player captain 🤡❌#CricketTwitter #TilakVarma #INDvWI
Sad for him!
Well deserved 50 missed by just 1 run!💔— Sai (@7907Saij) August 8, 2023
Well played tilak!.... #TilakVarma #WIvsIND
:| HMMMM!
Hardik 😡— Jogendra _RaThoRe (@Js_RaThoRe_45) August 8, 2023
Tilak 49* 🥺
No comments!
Learn 1st how to do captaincy— Basavasagar Biradar (@Basavasagar12) August 8, 2023
ek 6 Marke match jitanese imp tha ki Sabki dil jitna tha
Kaise matlab tilak ko half century bananeka mauka dena tha bt u nt did
SA vs IND match me Dhoni ne Kohli ko jeet ki run banane ka mauka Diya tha
If u nt seen get me back send u link
Uffff!!!
#WIvsIND how selfish Hardik pandya is 🤬. When tilak needs only 1 to make his half century. Shame on him. pic.twitter.com/eywEYwyKyV— Nitin Sehrawat B+ (@nitinsehra10) August 8, 2023