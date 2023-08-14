Anirban Lahiri lands big pay cheque after second place finish at LIV Golf Bedminster
Anirban Lahiri finished in second place at LIV Golf Bedminster and had an overall 5-under total. Lahiri, the lone Indian competing in the Liv Series, scored rounds of 74-64-70 for a 5-under total, falling short of Australian Cameron Smith's 12-under total (66-67-68).
The team championship was won by Smith's Rippers squad, while Lahiri's team, captained by Bryson DeChambeau, came in second. Lahiri's third second-place finish on the LIV Golf Tour. In 2022, he placed second in the Boston Invitational, and in Adelaide, he again came in second.
He received $2.25 million for coming in second, along with $375,000 as his portion of the prize money for the team competition. Smith received $4 million after winning the title. The Indian finished in second place once again this year. He is presently ranked 15th in the Player rankings after finishing in the top 20 four more times.
Smith won the individual championship in London last month, but Rippers GC fell one stroke shy of forcing a playoff. The winning margin for an individual player by Smith surpassed Bryson DeChambeau's six-stroke victory at Greenbrier last week to become the highest in LIV Golf history. Smith also rose to the top of the Individual Champion point rankings as a result.
Cameron Smith, Jediah Morgan, Matt Jones, and Marc Leishman made up the victorious Rippers squad. Bryson DeChambeau, Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III, and Paul Casey made up The Crushers.