Diksha Dagar secures best-ever finish for an Indian at a Major

Diksha finished with a 1-under total after shooting 2-over for the first nine holes and 3-under on the back nine. She ended the four days with scores of 74-71-72-71, giving her a par 288 overall. Aditi, who is competing in her sixth Women's Open, shot a second consecutive 75 and finished with scores of 72-69-75-75 to place T-40. At the midway point of the competition, she was T-9, but she dropped over the weekend.