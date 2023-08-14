Diksha Dagar secures best-ever finish for an Indian at a Major
(AFP)
When Diksha Dagar finished the Women's Open in Tied-21st place, it was the greatest performance by an Indian woman golfer in a Major. Aditi Ashok, a fellow countrywoman, finished in T-40 place.
Diksha, a two-time LET champion, finished the week with another outstanding back-nine performance. Two days earlier, she had put out a strong effort on the back nine of the second round to earn her maiden cut in a Major.
Diksha finished with a 1-under total after shooting 2-over for the first nine holes and 3-under on the back nine. She ended the four days with scores of 74-71-72-71, giving her a par 288 overall. Aditi, who is competing in her sixth Women's Open, shot a second consecutive 75 and finished with scores of 72-69-75-75 to place T-40. At the midway point of the competition, she was T-9, but she dropped over the weekend.
In order to win her second Major of the year, Lilia Vu of the United States outperformed the competition by six strokes. Vu's final score for the week was 14-under after shooting 72-68-67-67. She was six strokes ahead of Charley Hull of England, who finished with a 73 after being tied for the lead after 54 holes but just could not make her putter to work.
Aditi's T-22 finish in the 2018 Women's Open was surpassed by Diksha's T-21 finish as the best-ever finish by an Indian woman at a Major.