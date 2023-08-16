Wahab Riaz brings down the curtains on his international career
Wahab Riaz announced his retirement from international cricket|
(Getty Images)
Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz has decided to step away from international cricket, thus ending his 15-year stint for the country. The Pakistan star cricketer now wants to focus solely on franchise cricket and he will continue featuring in the T20 leagues across the globe for various teams.
Wahab Riaz has decided to quit international cricket in a recent development and announced his decision via social media. The Pakistan pacer will continue playing franchise cricket but will not be available for national duties in the future. Riaz represented his country in 27 Tests, 91 ODIs, and 36 T20Is, playing his last international fixture in 2020. He scalped 83 wickets in Tests at an average of 34.50 and 120 wickets in ODIs at 34.30. Also, the pacer took 34 wickets with a bowling average of 28.55 in T20Is. Riaz was recently part of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2023.
"I have been speaking about my retirement plans past two years, that 2023 is my target to retire from International cricket, and I feel comfortable now more than ever that I have served my country and National team to the best I could have. It has been an honor and a privilege to represent Pakistan on the international stage. As I bid farewell to this chapter, I am thrilled to embark on a new adventure in franchise cricket, where I hope to entertain and inspire audiences while competing against some of the best talents in the world,” Riaz stated in a press release.
Riaz’s ODI career was marked by some memorable performances which included his spell in the 2015 World Cup Quarter-final against Australia.
