India will do exceptionally well at the Asian Games, says sports minister Anurag Thakur
(PTI)
The ever-improving Indian athletes would do "exceptionally well" at the next Asian Games, which will take place in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur expressed this optimism recently.
India will be represented in the Asian Games by 634 competitors, the greatest delegation from the nation ever. “For the past few years, India has done exceptionally well in all sports. Today, our sportspersons are bringing laurels to India on the world stage. I have full faith that India will do exceptionally well in the medal tally in the upcoming Asian Games also,” Thakur said at the National Institute of Sports here.
"Not only that, across all sports, be it R. Praggnanandhaa in chess to Antim Panghal in wrestling and Aditi Gopichand Swami in archery, we are getting phenomenal results."
Thakur met with the athletes and coaches headed to the Asian Games to talk about their preparations for the major competition. At the NIS in Patiala, which cost Rs 13 crore to build, Thakur also dedicated a number of sports development initiatives while on the visit.