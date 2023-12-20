BBL 2023 | Behrendorff’s four-for coupled with Hardie and Crawley fifties help Scorchers steamroll Hurricanes
Aaron Hardie and Zak Crawley gave the Hurricanes no sniff at a victory in the second innings|
Perth Scorchers
Perth Scorchers justified their defending champions tag by extending their unbeaten run to three after thrashing Hobart the Hurricanes at the Optus Stadium on Wednesday. Chris Jordon’s carnage after Jason Behrendorff's four scalps was silenced by a 150-plus stand from Zak Crawley and Aaron Hardie.
They can't believe
BBL commentators couldn't believe the amount Mitchell Starc fetched at IPL auction. pic.twitter.com/ZSIdXJw06F— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 19, 2023
First game
My first game at BBL in Perth, enjoying the match day with @FoxCricket #KathLoughnan @kayosports #HBH #PerthScorchers #BigBashLeague pic.twitter.com/vSFRrcQBrC— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) December 20, 2023
Its crazy
seeing bbl irl is so crazy— ً (@ilyrina) December 19, 2023
their reaction
Reaction by BBL commentators when Starc got 24.75 crores in auction. pic.twitter.com/tWNOmxbROm— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 19, 2023
Different universe
Perth BBL games at home just exist in a different universe. Completely invested mental fans, side chock full of quality playing competently. It shouldn't be allowed tbh— Lenny Phillips (@lenphil29) December 20, 2023
Cooking in BBL
MI blood behrendroff cooking in BBL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/35RIZZ1LUW— Steve ♡ (@Steve_AK_) December 20, 2023
Well played
Chris Jordan scored 59 off 20 Balls for Hobart Hurricanes in BBL against Perth Scorches.— Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) December 20, 2023
He will be in action for Multan Sultans in HBL PSL 9.#BBL13 #PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/RgUNhr3fgo
Good contribution
Debutant Nikhil Chaudhary,a former Punjab and India U19 player,makes a mark in the Big Bash League for the Hobart Hurricanes! 💪 On a tricky Perth pitch,he contributes a well-made 40 runs after they found themselves at 47/5 earlier.A promising start for the young talent! 👏#BBL13 pic.twitter.com/j2FCadUuwi— Usman Shaikh 🇮🇳 (@shaikhusman_7) December 20, 2023
Bowling brilliance
Jason Behrendorff's bowling brilliance at Optus Perth was spellbinding! 🌪️ All over the opposition like a rash, he swung the new ball and claimed three early wickets, putting Hobart Hurricanes on the back foot. A stellar spell, concluding with figures of 4-25-4 wickets. #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/zBfKOzFexf— Usman Shaikh 🇮🇳 (@shaikhusman_7) December 20, 2023