BBL 2023 | Behrendorff’s four-for coupled with Hardie and Crawley fifties help Scorchers steamroll Hurricanes

‌Winning the toss and batting first didn’t fare too well for the Hobart Hurricanes as big left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff struck twice in the second over, removing Ben McDermott and Sam Hain on back-to-back deliveries before ending Tim David’s brief burst to push the visitors on the back foot. The ‘Wild Thing’ Lance Morris, introduced after the four-over mandatory powerplay, followed up the act by drawing the outside edge of Caleb Jewell while Andrew Tye outwitted Corey Anderson in the eighth over as the Hurricanes fell like bowling pins. With the scorecard reading 47/5 after 7.4 overs, the visitors needed someone to hold the innings tight and it was the Delhi-born Nikhil Chaudhary who knit a 56-run stand with Mitchel Owen to stabilise the ship on his BBL debut. The former aggregated an impressive 31-ball 40 before Behrendorff returned to clean him up while Owen followed suit the next over to hand the advantage back to Scorchers. However, the ensuing Power Surge period was subjected to a serious onslaught from Chris Jordan (58 off 20 balls) as the English all-rounder went berserk with the willow in hand, smacking four boundaries and two maximums in the two overs. He raced to his fifty in just 17 balls, the fourth fastest in BBL history, to take the Hurricanes to an unlikely 172.