BBL 2023 | Twitter in awe as Wade-Wright script memorable W for Hurricanes with brutal takedown of Renegades

BBL 2023 | Twitter in awe as Wade-Wright script memorable W for Hurricanes with brutal takedown of Renegades

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Matthew Wade was at his destructive best in the BBL on Saturday

Hobart Hurricanes

The Hobart Hurricanes pair of Matthew Wade and Macalister Wright put up a power-hitting exhibition on Saturday to usher in the festive season in Australia. They chased down the Melbourne Renegades' target of 184 without breaking a sweat at the Bellerive Oval to earn them a first win in BBL 13.

‌‌Boundaries came thick and fast on a gorgeous batting deck for the opening duo of Quinton de Kock and Joe Clarke after the Hobart Hurricanes asked the Melbourne Renegades to bat first as the side zoomed past 70 by the eighth over. However, once the bowling side struck, it proved to be an avalanche as Patrick Dooley got rid of Quinton on de Kock (38 off 22) and Jake Fraser-McGurk on successive deliveries before Nathan Ellis sent Joe Clarke's (38 off 25) middle-stump cartwheeling to begin the ninth over. With the side suddenly reeling at 78/3, the newly-arrived pair of Aaron Finch and Nic Maddinson struggled to settle in, the latter eventually departing for a run-a-ball 18. With the Hurricanes having wrestled back momentum by bringing down the scoring rate to eight an over, the visitors took the power surge in the 16th over and the move paid dividends. Finch finally got going and combined with Jonathan Wells to aggregate 34 runs off the 14 balls, the most effective power surge of the season so far. Wells went on to remain unbeaten on 40 at a strike rate of 166.66 thus propelling the Renegades to 183/5 despite some efficient bowling at the death.
Matthew Wade sped off the blocks in response despite Caleb Jewell succumbing for a duck to an inswinging yorker in the first over. The Hurricanes rushed to 40/1 at the end of the powerplay with 25-year-old Macalister Wright playing second fiddle while Wade got to his 50 off just 28 balls. However, the youngster eventually burst to life in the power surge, smashing four boundaries and three maximums in the two-over period to race from 20 off 21 to a 32-ball half-century. By the time he holed out for 63, finishing with a strike rate of 175, the requirement had whittled down to 42 runs at less than run-a-ball. Wade powered on to 82 off 50 balls, effectively wrapping up matters before sending one down long-on's throat in the 17th over. Three blows in the 19th over officially had the Hurricanes open their account for the season with a six-wicket triumph while the Renegades were left seeking their first victory in BBL 2023.

