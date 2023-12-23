BBL 2023 | Twitter in awe as Wade-Wright script memorable W for Hurricanes with brutal takedown of Renegades

Matthew Wade sped off the blocks in response despite Caleb Jewell succumbing for a duck to an inswinging yorker in the first over. The Hurricanes rushed to 40/1 at the end of the powerplay with 25-year-old Macalister Wright playing second fiddle while Wade got to his 50 off just 28 balls. However, the youngster eventually burst to life in the power surge, smashing four boundaries and three maximums in the two-over period to race from 20 off 21 to a 32-ball half-century. By the time he holed out for 63, finishing with a strike rate of 175, the requirement had whittled down to 42 runs at less than run-a-ball. Wade powered on to 82 off 50 balls, effectively wrapping up matters before sending one down long-on's throat in the 17th over. Three blows in the 19th over officially had the Hurricanes open their account for the season with a six-wicket triumph while the Renegades were left seeking their first victory in BBL 2023.

