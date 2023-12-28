AUS vs PAK | Twitter stunned as catastrophic Australian collapse abruptly propels Pakistan into driver's seat

The upsurge began in the first over itself as Shaheen Afridi took just two deliveries to get rid of the formidable Usman Khawaja. The left arm quick pitched the Kookaburra back of a length that shaped away just enough from the batter to take a tickle off his outside edge en route to an easy grab for Mohammad Rizwan. However, the hosts seemed set to recompose with Lunch on the horizon and Marnus Labuschagne had just one more delivery to contend with ahead of the break but his fatal instincts handed the Men in Green a gift. Afridi slid a ball way down leg to cap off the third over and an off-balance Labuschagne attempted to reach for it and the ball slid off his face for another caught behind.