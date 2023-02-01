Sports Budget 2022-23 | INR 3397cr allocated for sports, Khelo India gets big boost
Today at 3:27 PM
1200
(Twitter)
In what could be a great push for the Indian sports sector this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has allocated a record budget of 3397.32 cr for sports in the country. This is the highest-ever allocation of funds for the field in the history of the financial budgets in India.
This is a jump of INR 300 cr from the previous year's budget. This could play a vital role in the development of sports in India, with this year being the one where Asian Games will take place, followed by the Olympics in Paris in 2024. As per the sports budget, Khelo India games got the maximum chunk of the money, followed by the Sports Authority of India, National Sports Federations, National Service Schemes, and National Sports Development Fund.
Khelo India: Rs 1045 Cr
SAI: 785.52 Cr
National Sports Federations: 325 Cr
National Service Scheme: 325 Cr
National Sports Development Fund: Rs 15 Cr
The budget for Khelo India, the flagship program of the ministry, shot up by almost INR 400 cr, which was INR 606 cr in 2022. Another major development in the sports budget was that, until last year, the money for National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), and the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) was given to SAI.
This year, all these agencies have been allocated a budget of their own.
NADA: 21.73 Cr
NDTL: 19.50 Cr
WADA: 4 Cr