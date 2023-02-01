Sports Budget 2022-23 | INR 3397cr allocated for sports, Khelo India gets big boost

This is a jump of INR 300 cr from the previous year's budget. This could play a vital role in the development of sports in India, with this year being the one where Asian Games will take place, followed by the Olympics in Paris in 2024. As per the sports budget, Khelo India games got the maximum chunk of the money, followed by the Sports Authority of India, National Sports Federations, National Service Schemes, and National Sports Development Fund.