Dipa Karmakar's usage of illegal drug results in a 21-month suspension
(Twitter)
The International Testing Agency (ITA) announced on Friday that Dipa Karmakar had been suspended for a term of 21 months for the use of an illegal drug, with the suspension taking effect until July 10, 2023.
Karmakar's Higenamine test result was positive (S3. Beta-2 Agonists as per the World Anti-Doping Agency prohibited list). On October 11, 2021, a positive sample was taken for the Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) as part of an out-of-competition check.
A case settlement agreement was used to resolve the dispute in accordance with FIG Anti-Doping Rule 10.8.2. (FIG ADR, and equivalent provision in the World Anti-Doping Code). Results for the athlete are no longer valid as of October 11, 2021.
The first gymnast from India to compete in the Olympics was Karmakar. She finished fourth in the final of her first Summer Olympics in 2016 At the Rio Olympics, she competed against elite gymnasts like Simone Biles of the United States, Maria Paseka, and Giulia Steingrubber and successfully accomplished a challenging Prodonova vault.
Karmakar won bronze in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, making history as the first Indian female gymnast to achieve so. Both victories were firsts for her nation: she won bronze at the Asian Gymnastics Championships and placed fifth in the 2015 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.