Khelo India Winter Games to start from February 10, around 1500 athletes to take part
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that 1500 athletes across India will be taking part in the Khelo India Winter Games, which will start in the ski resort of Gulmarg on February 10. He added that the Games will encourage Jammu & Kashmir youth to take up sports in the future
“The players and officials enchanted by the beauty of Kashmir and the changes that have been brought about in J&K from the last many years will become brand ambassadors promoting J&K tourism, peace and tranquility,” he said.
Meanwhile, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha launched the third Khelo India Winter Games mascot, theme song and jersey at the Raj Bhavan here.
He said, “Every panchayat of J&K has sports facilities and the target of engaging 50 lakh youth in sports activities has been surpassed. Through new sports policy, attractive career options will be provided to the sportspersons.”
The Winter Games, which will have nine sports disciplines in action, are scheduled to be held from February 10 to 14. The first edition of the Khelo India Winter Games took place in 2020. Jammu and Kashmir had topped both editions of the Winter Games so far.
Sharing my speech at the launch of 3rd Khelo India National Winter Games Anthem, Mascot and Jersey.https://t.co/IaEocR0Els pic.twitter.com/8NYsuKdqjI— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) February 4, 2023