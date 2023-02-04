Khelo India Winter Games to start from February 10, around 1500 athletes to take part

“The players and officials enchanted by the beauty of Kashmir and the changes that have been brought about in J&K from the last many years will become brand ambassadors promoting J&K tourism, peace and tranquility,” he said.

He said, “Every panchayat of J&K has sports facilities and the target of engaging 50 lakh youth in sports activities has been surpassed. Through new sports policy, attractive career options will be provided to the sportspersons.”

The Winter Games, which will have nine sports disciplines in action, are scheduled to be held from February 10 to 14. The first edition of the Khelo India Winter Games took place in 2020. Jammu and Kashmir had topped both editions of the Winter Games so far.