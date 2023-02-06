Anshul Jubli wins Road to UFC final against Jeka Saragih, earns a contract with UFC

Anshul immediately responded to the gesture by attacking Saragih viciously and eventually putting him down. He wrestled with the Indonesian, keeping him there, and continued to swat him with fists. In an awkward situation, Saragih attempted to break free of the grasp by elbowing Anshul, but it was unsuccessful. With little over 40 seconds left in the first round, the Indonesian was finally able to break free of the struggle. Anshul had the upper hand when the round was over.