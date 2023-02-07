Khelo India Youth Games | Maharashtra leads medals table with 28 golds, hosts MP in third
(KIYG)
The fifth iteration of the premier competition under the Khelo India project of the Indian government will take place from January 30 to February 11, 2023. The various KIYG 2023 activities will take place at 11 distinct locations spanning eight cities in Madhya Pradesh and New Delhi.
At the Khelo India Youth Games 2023, more than 5,000 athletes from India's 36 states and Union Territories will compete for 1,936 medals—573 gold, 580 silver, and 783 bronze—in 27 sports.
With the addition of fencing and water sports (canoeing, kayaking, and slalom) to the 25-sport roster from the previous edition, the Khelo India Youth Games have grown in scope from the previous year.
The Khelo India Youth Games are set up similarly to a team competition, with each individual or team's medal haul being added to the total number of medals earned by their State or Union Territory. The State or UT with the most gold medals at the conclusion of the competition is crowned the champion.
When the Khelo India Youth Games first took place in 2018, they were known as the Khelo India School Games. However, Maharashtra won the KIYG championship in 2019 and 2020.
The hosts, Haryana, retained their championship in the KIYG 2021 last year after winning 137 medals, including 52 gold, 39 silver, and 46 bronze. With 125 medals, including 45 gold and 40 each in silver and bronze, Maharashtra placed second. With 474 athletes, hosts Madhya Pradesh has this year's biggest team, followed by defending winners Haryana.
But for now, Maharastra is topping the medals table with 83 medals - including 28 golds. Haryana and Madhya Pradesh stand in second and third places, respectively, with 23 golds.
1 Maharashtra 28 30 25 83
2 Haryana 23 18 15 56
3 MP 23 13 12 48
4 Rajasthan 11 7 10 28
5 Odisha 9 5 8 22
6 West Bengal 8 5 9 22
7 Tamil Nadu 7 8 8 23
8 Uttar Pradesh 6 10 10 26
9 Delhi 5 8 10 23
10 Punjab 5 4 6 15
11 Manipur 3 4 4 11
12 Telangana 3 3 6 12
13 Kerala 3 3 4 10
14 Karnataka 2 7 10 19
15 Andhra 2 1 3 6
16 Jharkhand 2 0 3 5
17 Gujarat 1 5 3 9
18 J&K 1 4 0 5
19 Chandigarh 1 1 5 7
20 Sikkim 1 0 1 2
21 HP 0 3 0 3
22 Bihar 0 1 3 4
23 Chhattisgarh 0 1 0 1
23 Lakshadweep 0 1 0 1
23 Meghalaya 0 1 0 1
24 Uttarakhand 0 0 4 4
25 Arunachal 0 0 3 3
26 Assam 0 0 1 1
26 Daman and Diu 0 0 1 1
26 Mizoram 0 0 1 1