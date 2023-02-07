PV Sindhu and Mirabai Chanu in fray for BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year award
0(Twitter
The three Olympic medalists from India, Sakshi Malik, Mirabai Chanu, and PV Sindhu, were announced as the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year 2022 candidates on Monday. Vinesh, a two-time medalist in the world championships, and Nikhat Zareen are both competing for the title currently.
The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) created the yearly award three years ago, and it is now in its fourth edition. It honours female athletes from all across the nation and recognises their accomplishments in a variety of sports throughout the previous year.
Before a public vote is held to designate the winner, a panel of renowned Indian sports journalists and experts selects the candidates. On March 5, the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year 2022 winner will be revealed.
On the same day will be given out the BBC Emerging Player of the Year award, the Lifetime Achievement award, and the Indian Para-sportswoman of the Year award, a new category this year.
Among the candidates, weightlifting champion Mirabai Chanu and badminton ace PV Sindhu have both previously taken home the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year honour. Mirabai Chanu won the most recent event, while PV Sindhu won the first one that was held in 2020. Koneru Humpy, a grandmaster of chess, won the competition between these two.
On the websites for BBC News, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu, a poll asking for votes for the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year 2022 is now available. Voting will end at midnight on February 20.