PV Sindhu and Mirabai Chanu in fray for BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year award

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) created the yearly award three years ago, and it is now in its fourth edition. It honours female athletes from all across the nation and recognises their accomplishments in a variety of sports throughout the previous year.

Before a public vote is held to designate the winner, a panel of renowned Indian sports journalists and experts selects the candidates. On March 5, the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year 2022 winner will be revealed.

On the same day will be given out the BBC Emerging Player of the Year award, the Lifetime Achievement award, and the Indian Para-sportswoman of the Year award, a new category this year.

Among the candidates, weightlifting champion Mirabai Chanu and badminton ace PV Sindhu have both previously taken home the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year honour. Mirabai Chanu won the most recent event, while PV Sindhu won the first one that was held in 2020. Koneru Humpy, a grandmaster of chess, won the competition between these two.