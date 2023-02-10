BGT 2023 | Rohit Sharma can take game away from opposition very quickly, states Mark Waugh
Rohit Sharma scored a century in the Nagpur Test against Australia|
Mark Waugh praised Rohit Sharma on Thursday for his superb knock in the Nagpur Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, saying the batter can take the game away from the opposition very quickly. He further added that Rohit attacked the spinners very well and it has been a classy innings from him.
India, up against Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur, were well on top of the proceedings in the first half of the game. The hosts wrapped up the visitors on 177 as Ravindra Jadeja registered a five-wicket haul while Ravichandran Ashwin contributed with three wickets as well. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, led the batting unit with a scintillating hundred, laced with 14 boundaries and two sixes. The Indian skipper's magnificent knock came on a spin-friendly surface, even as debutant Todd Murphy kept taking wickets from the other end.
Mark Waugh praised the India opener for his effort, saying he can take the match away from the opposition by scoring quickly.
"You look at the rest of Indian players, I think Kohli sort of digs in and takes his time but Sharma is one guy who can take the game away from Australia quite quickly. He looked like a different player who was batting on a different surface. It was a classy innings," Waugh said on Star Sports.
"Rohit Sharma is the key to the Indian batting. He is a very good player of spin. He has scored so quickly, that's the thing,” he added.
The ton was Rohit's second successive hundred in Tests in Nagpur and it remains to be seen whether the 35-year-old can convert it into a career-best knock.