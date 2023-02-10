BGT 2023 | Rohit Sharma can take game away from opposition very quickly, states Mark Waugh

India, up against Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur, were well on top of the proceedings in the first half of the game. The hosts wrapped up the visitors on 177 as Ravindra Jadeja registered a five-wicket haul while Ravichandran Ashwin contributed with three wickets as well. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, led the batting unit with a scintillating hundred, laced with 14 boundaries and two sixes. The Indian skipper's magnificent knock came on a spin-friendly surface, even as debutant Todd Murphy kept taking wickets from the other end.