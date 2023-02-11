Khelo India Winter Games 2023 | Schedule and when & where to watch
(Twitter)
The greatest push to Winter Sports in the country, the Khelo India Winter Games 2023 will run from February 10 to February 14 in Gulmarg, in Jammu and Kashmir. The Khelo India Winter Games 2023 will feature over 1,500 participants from all around India competing in 11 sports overall.
At KIWG 2023, there will be competitions in Alpine skiing, curling, bobsleigh, skeleton, snowshoe, Nordic skiing, snowboarding, ski mountaineering, ice skating, ice hockey, and bandy. The Khelo India Winter Games are a component of the Khelo India programme, which was created by the Indian government with the goal of promoting sports among the general public.
For the first two rounds in 2020 and 2021, Gulmarg and Leh shared hosting duties. The most medals were won in both years by Jammu & Kashmir. 76 medals, including 26 gold ones, were won by Jammu and Kashmir in 2020. With 21 medals, Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) came in second, and Uttarakhand took third with 13 medals.
Jammu and Kashmir won 34 medals—11 gold, 18 silver, and 5 bronze—at the 2021 competition. The second and third places, respectively, were held by Maharashtra and Karnataka.
Where to watch?
In India, the DD Sports TV station will broadcast live coverage of the Khelo India Winter Games in 2023.
On the Prasar Bharati YouTube channel, live streaming of the Khelo India Winter Games 2023 will be accessible.