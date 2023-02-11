Khelo India Winter Games 2023 | Schedule and when & where to watch

For the first two rounds in 2020 and 2021, Gulmarg and Leh shared hosting duties. The most medals were won in both years by Jammu & Kashmir. 76 medals, including 26 gold ones, were won by Jammu and Kashmir in 2020. With 21 medals, Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) came in second, and Uttarakhand took third with 13 medals.