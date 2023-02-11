Khelo India Youth Games | Maharashtra maintain overall lead in medals table, records continue to tumble

With a total of 53 gold, 53 silver, and 47 bronze medals at the end of the day, Maharashtra maintained its sway over first place in the medal standings. With 40 and 36 golds each, Haryana and M.P. held on to the second and third spots, respectively. At Indore's Basketball Complex, the site of the weightlifting tournament, one person once again set three further national youth records.

M. Martina Devi of Manipur took first place in the Girl's 81kg+ division with a total lift of 199kg. Her last attempts in the snatch (88 kg) and clean and jerk events were both national juvenile records (111kg). In fact, Martina shattered a total of seven national youth records en route to gold, exactly like Haryana's Sanjana, who won the Girls 76kg on Thursday.

Ch. Sri Lakshmi of Andhra won the gold medal in the Girl's 81kg with a total lift of 191kg. Akshat Sharma of Delhi won the gold medal in the Boy's 102 kg division with a total lift of 274 kg. Chandigarh's Paramvir Singh won gold in the Boys 102kg+ division with a total lift of 311kg.

The hosts of Gwalior were competing in both the girls' and boys' finals, and as was to be expected, a large home audience had assembled to support the home teams. To end their chances of a double, Jharkhand defeated the hosts 4-3 to win the girl's competition.

After the scores were deadlocked 1-1 in the regular period, it came down to sudden death in the penalty shootout. After the first five shots of the shootout, the score remained 3-3 for both sides. Yogita Verma, the M.P. captain, then missed a shot, but Jharkhand's Binima Dhan made the conversion and gave her team the win.

The hosts originally trailed in the Boy's final that followed. The game reached a high level of competition as a result of their outstanding comeback, but M.P eventually defeated Odisha 3-2 thanks to goals from Zameer Mohammed, Ali Ahmad, and skipper Ankit Pal. Earlier in the day, Punjab overcame Jharkhand 2-0 to win the boy's bronze medal in hockey, while Haryana defeated Odisha 1-0 to win the girl's bronze medal.

Kerala defeated Karnataka 2-0 to win the boys' football tournament at the Emerald Heights football field in Indore. The winning goals came in the 31st and 43rd minutes of play from Sreeraj CP and Kiran K. Manipur defeated West Bengal 1-0 in the girls' football championship thanks to a goal by Babita Oinam Devi in the 74th minute of play.

Apeksha Fernandes, the golden girl of Maharashtra, won the girl's 200-meter medley at the Prakash Tarun Pushkar pool in Bhopal with a time of 2.24.91 seconds, giving her a fourth gold medal of the competition. Devansh Parmar, the star athlete from Gujarat, earned his fourth gold medal of the competition as he triumphed in the Boy's 800m freestyle with a timing of 8.27.32 minutes. The Girls 4x100m Medley was again won by Maharashtra.

Yug Chelani of Rajasthan kept up his impressive form and won the boy's 200-meter medley with a time of 2.10.43 seconds. With a time of 2.07.81 minutes, H. Nithik of Tamil Nadu won the boy's 200m backstroke. In a timing of 2.24.02 minutes, Maharashtrian Palak Joshi won the girls' 200m backstroke event.

Aryan Shah of Gujarat, the top seed, defeated second-seeded Daksh Prasad of M.P. 6-3, 7-5, to win the match at the Indore Tennis Club. Suhitha Maruri of Karnataka, the second seed in the Girl's singles competition, defeated Tejaswi Dabas of Delhi 6-3, 6-2 to claim the gold medal.

The Mallakhamb events culminated at Ujjain's Madhav Seva Nyas hall, where the hosts won two gold medals thanks to Kundan Singh Kacchawa in the boys hanging competition and Siddhi Gupta in the girl's rope competition, respectively. Rakesh Werda, a competitor from the neighbouring state of Chhattisgarh, won the Boys Pole competition. Maharashtra was beaten by M.P. in the overall competition.

As anticipated, Manipur dominated the Thang-ta contests at the District Sports Complex in Mandla, winning five of the eight available gold medals. Athokpam Kemi Devi of Manipur won gold in the Girl's 52kg category on the final day, while Sima Singha of Assam earned gold in the Girl's 56kg division. Each of Haryana and M.P. earned gold in the competition.

Maharashtra won a few gold medals in wrestling, according to other results from Bhopal's T.T. Nagar stadium. Abhishek Yadav, who won the Boys 51 kg division, helped the hosts take home a victory as well. The other gold medal winners were from Rajasthan (Girls 49kg), Punjab (Nitin, Boys 80kg), and Haryana (Jyoti, Girls 69kg), respectively.