Khelo India Youth Games in 2023 | 11 athletes establish 15 national records
(Twitter)
Over 5000 athletes from all over the country congregated in Madhya Pradesh from January 30 to February 11 for the Khelo India Youth Games 2023. Maharashtra won the fifth Khelo India Youth Games, which had a total of 161 medals awarded, including 56 gold medals over the last few days.
At KIYG 2023, there were numerous examples of individual athletic excellence. 11 individuals from various sports broke a total of 15 national youth records. With up to nine young records broken, weightlifting took centre stage. Two swimming records and four athletic records were broken.
Weightlifters Martina Devi, 16, of Manipur, the home state of Mirabai Chanu, and Sanjana, 16, of Haryana, each broke three records in the girls' 81kg and girls' 76kg weightlifting categories, respectively.
Martina Devi achieved a new record of 88 kg by smashing the old youth national record of 86 kg. With a lift of 111 kg, she also surpassed the 108 kg clean and jerk youth national record. With a 199kg lift in the girls' 81kg category, the Manipuri broke the previous combined lift record of 191kg (snatch + clean + jerk).
In the girls' 76 kg division, Sanjana achieved new records for the snatch, clean and jerk, and combined lift, totaling 195 kg. At KIYG, Martina Devi and Sanjana both set records many times, each time breaking the previous one.
Jasnoor Kaur, a swimmer, broke the girls' 50m freestyle national youth and junior record in 26.92 seconds. 27.11 seconds stood as the previous record. Eight Madhya Pradesh cities—Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Maheshwar, Balaghat, Mandla, Jabalpur, and Gwalior—hosted the events. Only the track cycling competitions were conducted in New Delhi, the nation's capital, outside of the state.