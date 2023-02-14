Khelo India Youth Games in 2023 | 11 athletes establish 15 national records

9

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

| (Twitter)

Over 5000 athletes from all over the country congregated in Madhya Pradesh from January 30 to February 11 for the Khelo India Youth Games 2023. Maharashtra won the fifth Khelo India Youth Games, which had a total of 161 medals awarded, including 56 gold medals over the last few days.

Share this