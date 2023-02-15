2023 Khelo India Winter Games | Jammu & Kashmir win title for third time in a row
(Twitter)
The third iteration of the Khelo India Winter Games 2023, organised by the Indian government, came to an end on Tuesday in Gulmarg. With 26 gold, 25 silver, and 25 bronze medals, the hosts Jammu and Kashmir successfully defended their championship after winning the first two competitions.
With 76 medals, Jammu and Kashmir also had the most medals overall. By the way, J&K won the first competition, held in Leh and Gulmarg in 2020, winning precisely 76 medals, including 26 golds.
In the 2021 competition, which was co-hosted by Leh and Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir came in first place with 11 gold, 18 silver, and five bronze medals for a total of 34 medals.
With 13 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze medals, Maharashtra placed second, while Himachal Pradesh took third with 10 gold, 14 silver, and 7 bronze medals. With ten gold, ten silver, and nine bronze medals, the Army team finished in fourth place. The 2023 Khelo India Winter Games included almost 2,000 athletes competing for medals on 32 teams, including Indian States, Union Territories, teams from the Army, and others.
The Khelo India Winter Games 2023, which took place from February 10–14, featured a total of 11 sports: skiing, curling, bobsleigh, skeleton, snowshoe, Nordic skiing, snowboarding, ski mountaineering, ice skating, ice hockey, and bandy.