2023 Khelo India Winter Games | Jammu & Kashmir win title for third time in a row

With 13 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze medals, Maharashtra placed second, while Himachal Pradesh took third with 10 gold, 14 silver, and 7 bronze medals. With ten gold, ten silver, and nine bronze medals, the Army team finished in fourth place. The 2023 Khelo India Winter Games included almost 2,000 athletes competing for medals on 32 teams, including Indian States, Union Territories, teams from the Army, and others.