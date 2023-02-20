Aditi Ashok maintains strong form, ends second in Saudi Arabia
(Twitter)
Aditi Ashok of India maintained her incredible run at the Aramco Saudi Women International, but she came up one shot short of victory for the second time in three weeks. Aditi fired a 4-under 68 to finish 20-under after beginning the final round two strokes behind the leader.
Lydia (68) won by one after saving a vital par on the final hole. Aditi now has a victory in Kenya, a third-place finish in Morocco, and a second-place finish in this competition. In the Race to Costa del Sol standings, she is far in front.
Aditi commented on her strong start to the season, “Yeah, it’s been a great (start). I think 20-under on this golf course with the wind that we had on some of those days, I think it’s a pretty good score.” She acknowledged that she needed a couple birdies on the last holes.
“Yeah, I knew I needed to make a few birdies. I knew where I stood after nine when I saw the leaderboard. I didn’t do much until 14. Yesterday I birdied three of the last four, so I tried to think that it’s possible today, too, and I ended up birdieing two of the last four, which was good,” she said.