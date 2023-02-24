24th Open Sprint National Rowing Championships 2023 | Dattu Bhokanal fails to qualify for the single sculls finals

Similar disparities in honours were seen in the women's division, where seven states had representatives in the finals. Both Madhya Pradesh and Orissa had two finalists. By reaching the Single Sculls (W1x) final in 8:22.4s, Mrunmayee Salgaonkar of Nashik maintained Maharashtra's interest. Mrunmayee, an ARN trainee, performed far better than Kushpreet Kaur of Punjab (8:35.9s), who won the comparable semifinal.