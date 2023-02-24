Indian women's lawn bowls team win gold medal at 14th Asian Bowling Championship
At the 14th Asian Bowling Championship 2023, the Indian women's lawn bowling team took home the gold medal. In an exciting match, the Indian team — which included Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey, Pinky Singh, and Rupa Rani Tirkey — won over the hosts, Malaysia.
Team India was able to pull off a shock victory against a formidable Malaysian squad after much struggle and labour. This outstanding victory demonstrated their commitment to the game.
From February 17 to February 23, 2023, Malaysia hosted the 14th Asian Lawn Bowls Championship, which was attended by numerous Asian nations. Fans and experts alike praised the Indian team's outstanding performance, which once again demonstrated India's capacity to take home medals in the game of lawn bowls.
This is India's only fourth medal in the championship. Meanwhile, in her Facebook post, Nayanmoni Saikia expressed her joy and said, “I would like to thank everyone on behalf of myself and my team colleagues. I wish you all the blessings to continue like this. Thank you all.”
New 🥇Alert 🚨— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) February 23, 2023
The women's team of 🇮🇳 wins 🥇 at the 14th Asian Lawn Bowl Championship 2023, held in Malaysia!
Congratulations girls 🥳 Keep rocking 🥳 pic.twitter.com/nluhj0oonc