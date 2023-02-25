Senior Rowing Championship 2023 | Odisha dominates the women's events
(Twitter)
In the 40th Senior Rowing Championships, young Navy member Satnam Singh defeated Tokyo Olympian Arvind Singh and Army's Karmajit in the men's single sculls competitions. The para men's single sculls were one of eight medals up for grabs in the men's segment, and Services won all but one of them.
The Service Army placed first or second in the coxed eights, quadruple sculls, coxless fours, double sculls, and lightweight double sculls events. However, in the men's single sculls, 22-year-old Satnam, who rowed for India at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympics, edged out his favourite competitors by clocking a time of seven minutes, 11.9 seconds to win his first National title in a race he only began training for a month and a half earlier.
The second and third places had to go to Arvind Singh of the Services (7:13.8s) and Karamjit of the Army (7:15.4s). Odisha dominated the women's competition, winning three titles (coxed eights, coxless pairs, lightweight double sculls). Following with two victories in the double sculls and quadruple sculls was Manipur. Host Maharashtra (single sculls) and Kerala (coxless fours) both settled for one.
On Saturday, the 24th Open Sprint National will begin.