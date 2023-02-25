Senior Rowing Championship 2023 | Odisha dominates the women's events

The Service Army placed first or second in the coxed eights, quadruple sculls, coxless fours, double sculls, and lightweight double sculls events. However, in the men's single sculls, 22-year-old Satnam, who rowed for India at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympics, edged out his favourite competitors by clocking a time of seven minutes, 11.9 seconds to win his first National title in a race he only began training for a month and a half earlier.