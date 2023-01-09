PAK vs NZ | Twitter praises Usama Mir for getting off to dream start in international cricket with Kane Williamson's prized scalp

The 27-year-old was first handed the ball as soon as the powerplay ended and had a quiet first two overs, conceding 11 runs. However, in the 14th over of the game, he left one and all stunned by achieving one of the most difficult feats in modern ODI cricket. The debutant was bowling to a set Kane Williamson who had already faced 35 balls. The accomplished batter, with over 6,000 ODI runs at an average of 47.68, is notorious for being frustratingly difficult to get out. Mir pitched a shortish length ball around the middle and leg thus drawing the Kiwi skipper slightly forward for a straight-batted defence. However, while he positioned his bat in the middle of the stumps, the Kookaburra spun ferociously off the surface and went on to clip the top of the off-stump, thus completing the perfect jaffa of a delivery.