PAK vs NZ | Twitter praises Usama Mir for getting off to dream start in international cricket with Kane Williamson's prized scalp

International debuts are always special given how they symbolize the culmination of years of hard work into an opportunity to script your name in the history books. Leggie Usama Mir was all too aware of what was at stake and stood up to the occasion with a dream delivery to dismiss Kane Williamson.
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss in the first ODI at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday and chose to bowl as expected, but then gave a pleasant surprise to the fans by announcing Usama Mir would be making his national team debut. The legspinner hailing from Sialkot had built a reputation on the domestic circuit as one of the sharpest turners of the ball capable of landing big blows with the bat and immediately announced himself to the world on the international stage with an early ball of the year contender.
The 27-year-old was first handed the ball as soon as the powerplay ended and had a quiet first two overs, conceding 11 runs. However, in the 14th over of the game, he left one and all stunned by achieving one of the most difficult feats in modern ODI cricket. The debutant was bowling to a set Kane Williamson who had already faced 35 balls. The accomplished batter, with over 6,000 ODI runs at an average of 47.68, is notorious for being frustratingly difficult to get out. Mir pitched a shortish length ball around the middle and leg thus drawing the Kiwi skipper slightly forward for a straight-batted defence. However, while he positioned his bat in the middle of the stumps, the Kookaburra spun ferociously off the surface and went on to clip the top of the off-stump, thus completing the perfect jaffa of a delivery.
Even a batter of Williamson's magnitude was left stunned by the delivery as Mir wheeled away in ecstacy to celebrate his maiden scalp in Pakistan colours. Twitterati quickly took to social media to heap praise on the delivery as they speculated on the potential of Usama Mir.
