Water sports to debut at Khelo India Youth Games

Yashodhara Raje Scindia, the Madhya Pradesh minister for sports and youth welfare, commented on the inclusion of aquatic sports in the Khelo India Youth Games and said, "We all know that Bhopal is known as the city of lakes. Madhya Pradesh is emerging as the sports hub of India under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji. We have excellent infrastructure. We have two lakes in Bhopal. These are great spots for Canoeing and Kayaking. We have the best training facilities, international coaches, and above all, we are hosting Khelo India, so it is a matter of pride for us."