India to host Volleyball Club World Championships from Dec 6, venue to decided later
Today at 4:34 PM
1200
(Twitter)
In cooperation with the Prime Volleyball League, Volleyball World, and FIVB on Tuesday named India as the host country for the Men's Club World Championships for the next two years.
The champions of the Prime Volleyball League in 2023 and 2024 will represent India in the competitions as the host country, where they will compete against well-established clubs from major volleyball nations like Italy, Brazil, Iran, and others in severe competition. The competition will take place from December 6 to December 10, 2023. This year's host city will be revealed later.
The competition gathers the greatest volleyball players from across the world to India, where interest in the sport has exploded since the Prime Volleyball League started playing in 2022. In India alone, 133 million people watched the league's first season on TV, while more than 84 million people watched it online.
Ary S. Graaf, President of the FIVB, stated, "The FIVB is delighted to bring the best of men's club volleyball to India for the first time ever! With the top clubs in the world, including the host nation, taking part, fans in India and around the world can be assured of thrilling volleyball action and incredible athlete performances."