Mirabai Chanu 95% fit, but won't participate at Commonwealth Championships

But the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist will compete at the Asian Games and World Championship. Mirabai had a little injury, she is undergoing rehab in St Louis for that. She is 95 per cent fit now and training well," Yadav told reporters on Thursday.

"About a month-and-a-half ago, Mirabai had complained of a problem in her thigh. So we immediately made preparations to send her to the US," he added.

Meanwhile, the IWLF is gearing up to host the Commonwealth Senior, Junior, and Youth Championships in Greater Noida from July 12 and the Asian Youth and Junior Championships at the same venue from July 28.

"We have to keep her (Mirabai) protected till the Paris Olympics. She has to reduce weight to make the 49kg cut before competitions. And to do it so frequently will not be good for her, thus she will not be competing in the Commonwealth Championships," Yadav said.